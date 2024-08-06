A young Lincolnshire cyclist has taken on a 1,000-mile challenge to aid cancer support.

Santi Buc Fane, a determined 20-year-old from Fulbeck, set off on an ambitious solo cycling journey from Land's End to John O'Groats yesterday (Monday, August 5) to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

This epic 1,000-mile trek across the UK is expected to take him about two weeks, during which he will camp each night.

Santi Buc Fane will be solo cycling from Lands End to John O'Groats.

Santi's initial fundraising goal was £300, but he hopes to exceed this target significantly with the support of the local community.

“I want to do something that pushes me to the limit, is positive, and makes me appreciate life,” Santi explained.

Santi chose Macmillan because it was a “hands on charity” that was there for when people need them the most.

His route will take him through Cornwall, Bristol, Wales, the Lake District, and the Yorkshire Dales before reaching Scotland.

As part of the journey, Santi said he was looking forward to “the opportunity to reflect on life and to wild swim”.

In preparation for this challenge, Santi has been training with weekly rides of up to 100 miles, focusing on his diet and mental readiness.

Despite his rigorous preparation, he anticipates difficulties such as managing laundry and staying hydrated during the ride.

Santi’s mother and owner of Fulbeck Craft Centre, Alix Fane, expressed her pride in her son’s efforts, stating: “I am so proud of Santi and his monumental effort to support Macmillan Cancer Support. This is an amazing goal.”

For more information or to donate, visit Santi's GoFundMe page.

Santi will document his journey on Instagram (@guatyyy) and welcomes any support from those interested in contributing to this cause.