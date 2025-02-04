A new proposed park space could mean dogs can be let off leads, as well as encourage biodiversity.

South Kesteven District Council has today (Tuesday, February 4) launched a consultation, seeking views on a new biodiversity site in Wyndham Park, Grantham.

The site, if approved, would cover 4,025 sqm of parkland, with just under half being meadowland, alongside pathways, some tree planting and 260m of fencing.

The new proposed space in Wyndham Park, Grantham. Photo: SKDC

It would be on the east side of the park, next to Sandon Road, and would be fenced so dogs could be let off leads.

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for leisure and culture Paul Stokes (Ind) said: “South Kesteven District Council is committed to reducing carbon emission and is working hard to ensure our area is well adapted to the demands of a changing climate.

“We want to encourage biodiversity wherever and whenever we can and would also like to be able to provide an area where dogs can be exercised either on or off the lead safely and securely.

“An amenity which has been requested by those visiting the park.”

The consultation closes on Tuesday, February 18.

Scan the QR code to take part in the survey.

Anyone who would like to take part can go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/biodep25 or scan the QR code above.

Alternatively, printed copies are available by emailing climatechange@southkesteven.gov.uk or calling 01476 406080.

They can also be collected from the Wyndham Park Visitor Centre.