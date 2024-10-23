A new £9 million project will create 96 places for pupils with special educational needs, council bosses have confirmed.

Lincolnshire County Council has announced a significant investment for the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF).

The council will invest in refurbishing the former West Grantham Upper School site, which will be integrated into the existing Ambergate Campus.

The investment will be used to enhance GANF's Ambergate Campus. Image: Google Streetview

The campus will feature eight classrooms, breakout areas, and ancillary spaces, ensuring a supportive learning environment.

Site improvements will include enhanced outdoor spaces, expanded parking, and better transport access.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), who represents Grantham West, welcomed the investment, emphasising the benefits for both the students and the local community.

“This expansion will provide vital support for our children, ensuring they have access to the best facilities and learning environments.

“This project not only benefits the students but also strengthens our local community, making sure that every child has the opportunity to thrive right here in Lincolnshire,” he said.

The development is part of a broader plan to create Send hubs in mainstream schools across Lincolnshire, providing a more inclusive educational environment for all students.

The project is still in the early feasibility and design stages, with construction expected to begin in late summer or early autumn 2025.

The council will engage with the community to provide updates.

Coun Patricia Bradwell (Con), executive member for children’s services, highlighted the council’s ongoing commitment to improving Send education across the county.

“This will be complemented by the development of a network of Send hubs in mainstream schools across the county,” she said.

“These hubs will support pupils who can follow a mainstream curriculum but require the more supportive environment typically found within a special school.

“Alongside the wider improvements, this will ensure all pupils can receive the right support, at the right time and as close to home as possible.”