A train was going 30mph over the speed limit when it passed through a town, leaving staff on board injured.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) is launching an investigation into an LNER train that was travelling from London King’s Cross on February 25 and was speeding through Grantham.

The train was limited to travelling at 25mph, however it was travelling at 55mph when it was passing through Grantham.

Improvements are planned for Grantham railway station. Photo: Peter Alvey

As a result of the speeding, staff on board suffered minor injuries, however no passengers were injured.

A spokesperson for the RAIB said: “RAIB was notified of the incident soon after it occurred. “We have since gathered evidence from the railway industry and carried out a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

In its preliminary examination, the RAIB found that there was a “strong likelihood” that factors identified in this incident were similar to two other overspeeding incidents in Peterborough in 2022 and 2024.

Grantham Railway Station. Photo: Google

In these two incidents, the speed of the train over the junction resulted in sudden sideways movements of the coaches.

As a result of the investigation, the RAIB will not be looking further into the incident.

It also said that it is “unlikely that further investigation will lead to new recommendations for the improvement of railway safety.

The RAIB spokesperson added: “This incident again illustrates the issues associated with relying completely on train drivers reacting appropriately to a junction or route indicator to control the risks presented by trains taking diverging low-speed turnouts on high speed through routes.

“This risk may be increased by the introduction of higher performing train fleets, and possibly by routing patterns on an ever busier railway.”

RAIB has also written to the Office of Rail and Road to draw its attention to the incident when considering industry responses.