A park will be transformed into a spooky trail for Halloween.

Visitors can embark on the Enchanted Spellbook Trail on Sunday, October 27, from 11am until 2pm at Wyndham Park in Grantham.

People can join Wyndhamara the Witch as they make their way across the park to retrieve spellbook pages and finish the spell.

Wyndham Park.

As well as this, the annual Grantham Lions Club duck race will begin at midday.

Deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council Councillor Paul Stokes (Ind) said: “We are looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors to one of our most popular annual events.

“The Enchanted Spellbook Trail is a fantastic opportunity to bring everyone together with plenty of activities on offer to keep the whole family entertained.

The Pinter family at last year’s spooky trail.

“Visitors are encouraged to get involved with a fancy dress competition, take part in themed activities and race a duck in the much-loved Grantham Lions Club duck race.”

Prizes for the best dressed child, adult and family will be awarded in a fancy dress competition at 2pm at the visitor centre.

Councillor Charmain Morgan (Dem Ind) will be providing sweet treats for the children that complete the trail.

Tickets for the trail cost £3 and can be booked at https://tinyurl.com/spooky-trail.

To enter the duck race, ducks can be purchased on the day for £1.