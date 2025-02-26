A new series will offer a unique opportunity for residents to enjoy theatrical masterpieces without leaving town.

As part of the action, Grantham’s Savoy Cinema on St Catherine’s Road, will host The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals in Cinema this spring.

This successful initiative brings world-class theatre performances to local screens in stunning HD and immersive sound.

Tade Biesinger as Billy Elliot in a performance shot. Photo: Alastair Muir.

Kicking off the season is Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012) on Sunday (March 2) and Tuesday, March 4, followed by A Night with Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024) on March 13 and 16. Theatre lovers can then enjoy the iconic Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014) on March 30 and April 2.

Rounding off the spring schedule is Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical (2022), set for screenings on May 1 and 4.

Tickets are available through the Savoy website.

Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical - Production still featuring key moments from the show. Photo: Supplied.

This spring’s performances are sure to captivate audiences with unforgettable songs, compelling stories, and sensational live performances captured in exceptional quality.

From the gritty narrative of Billy Elliot set during the miners' strike to the thrilling love story of Bonnie and Clyde, each production promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.