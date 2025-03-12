A village shop staff member was threatened with a hammer during a robbery earlier today (Wednesday, March 12).

Leicestershire Police officers were called to the Co-op in Grantham Road, in Bottesford, at 10.30am.

Co-op in Bottesford. Photo: Google

A suspect went in and threatened the staff member with a hammer before leaving with a quantity of cigarettes.

Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 25*144044.