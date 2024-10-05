Stanley menswear was situated at 14a Westgate between the 1960s and the 1980s, writes Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society.

In 1969 they advertised that they sold ‘a wide range of clothes including Worsteds, Mohairs and Terylene Worsteds from £22 15s. Two-piece’. Also ‘flairline trousers in new shades…£3 12s. 6d. and £3 19s. 6d’ and ‘Wulcosa collar attached shirts (with spare collar) now in autumn patterns’.

In the 1970s they were advertising ‘the latest in wet-look jackets and Crimplene trousers’ and ‘classic cut, neat pattern, sizes 38in to 48in chest £49 for winter weight suits’.

Stanley menswear in Westgate, Grantham.

By the 1980s they were advertising ‘walking breeches in Derby tweed, only £25, thornproof tweed suits £75, self-supporting trousers, fully cut in sizes up to 50” waist, 4 shades, £26.50 and hats and caps in all shapes and sizes’.

The Westgate location of Stanley menswear from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Self-supporting trousers were trousers with waistbands, either fitted or elasticated, as opposed to trousers with loose fitted waists that needed braces or belts to hold them up.