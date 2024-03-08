Murmurations of starlings have captured the attention of residents for the last few weeks.

The birds have been flying over Great Gonerby near Grantham at about 6pm each night – creating an impressive sight in the sky.

Resident Vanessa Neale said it is a “fantastic sight to see” – and urged others to enjoy the spectacle.

She added: “I'd strongly recommend people coming to see them or someone to get some great shots of them.”

The starlings have been flying over Great Gonerby for the last two weeks. Photo: Vanessa Neale

A murmuration is when hundreds of starlings dance through the air in one big wave.

The birds migrate from places such as Scandinavia in October and November and make their way to the UK, creating these spectacles in the air.

According to the RSPB, the birds ‘murmurate’ for several reasons, including warmth, information exchange and safety.

