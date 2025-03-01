A stately home reopens today with a new exhibition, celebrating creative women of the past.

Belton House, near Grantham, reopens today (Saturday, March 1) with a new exhibition titled Artistic Journeys: Crafting a New Narrative.

The exhibition focuses primarily on four creative women from Belton’s past - who are Marian Alford, Elizabeth Cust, Nina Cust and Sophie Cust.

Belton House, near Grantham. Photo: Annapurna Mellor/National Trust

Charlotte Beaver, visitor operations and experience manager at Belton, said: “We’re really excited to open up a brand new exhibition and share more of our incredible collection with you.

“It feels particularly meaningful to be launching this female-led exhibition in the month of International Women’s Day and we hope that visitors are inspired by the unique pieces selected by our wonderful team.

“There is so much to see in the house and across the garden and parkland and we look forward to welcoming you soon.”

A portrait of Marian Alford in the Belton House library. Photo: Robert Thrift/National Trust

Temporary highlights of the exhibitions will include collection items relating to Jane Austen in June - to celebrate 250 years since her birth - and there are also plans to feature a wedding dress designed by Mary Donan and worn by Caroline Cust, daughter of Lord Brownlow, in autumn.

There will also be a trail sheet so younger visitors can learn about curating, discovering how treasured objects are protected and cared for.

The reopening of Belton will also include the launch of its deer trail.

A needlework design by Marian Alford displayed in Belton's Artistic Journeys exhibition

Spanning across the parkland, the trail leads visitors between life-size models of the six deer species found in the UK, many of which are found at Belton.

As well as the models, they are accompanied by sound boxes where the different calls of each species can be heard.

The house and art exhibition will be open from Thursdays through to Mondays between 11am and 4pm. The last entry will be at 3.30pm.

To find out more, go to nationaltrust.org.uk/belton.

The exhibition is set to run for the rest of the year until Belton prepares for Christmas.