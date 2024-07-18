A charity event fusing steampunk culture and family-friendly entertainment will raise money later this summer.

The Grantham Steampunks, in collaboration with Colin Lance, landlord at the Fox and Hounds in Old Somerby, will host 'Fox Fest' from 11am on Sunday, July 21, promising a burst of creativity and community spirit.

Sharon Dawn Walker of the Grantham Steampunks mentioned a diverse array of attractions.

Grantham's Steampunk members are inviting you to a summer event. | Image: Supplied

From a bouncy castle to live music, attendees can expect a day filled with excitement and camaraderie.

The event, dubbed 'Fox Fest', will feature steampunk enthusiasts in elaborate attire.

With activities ranging from face painting to a steampunk market, the event promises something for everyone.

Sharon expressed her enthusiasm for the event's inclusive nature, saying: "It's more of a local community, Steampunk, and charity event. It's to bring everybody together and see if we can raise some funds."

The collaboration between the Grantham Steampunks and the Fox and Hounds underscores a commitment to revitalising community spirit.

Sharon added that the group hoped the event would also go some way to paying back Colin for his hospitality towards the group.

Reflecting on past successes, Sharon Dawn Walker expressed optimism for 'Fox Fest', envisioning a day of joy.

With Grantham's steampunk community steadily growing, the event serves as a platform to showcase the creativity and inclusivity inherent in steampunk culture.

“We’re trying to get Grantham Steampunks off and running. Each town roughly around the Lincolnshire area has its own Steampunk crew. They have their own Steampunk Society."

"The most well-known one in the country, the Lincoln steampunk festival is massive when it happens."

The Steampunk group has 590 members nationwide, with new additions regularly.

For those unfamiliar with steampunk, Sharon Dawn Walker extends a warm invitation, assuring newcomers that they need not be daunted by the prospect of dressing up.

"We don't bite," she quipped, emphasising the welcoming atmosphere of the community.

“You don’t have to come dressed up the first time. There will always be the more established steampunks who will help you along, sometimes giving pieces away… we can be a bit eccentric but in a nice way and we were all new once.”

Even young children, known as Coglings, are invited to get involved.

In addition to the entertainment offerings, attendees can indulge in delectable cuisine provided by the Fox and Hounds.

With a reputation for excellent food and hospitality, the pub promises a delightful dining experience for all.