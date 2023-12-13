Steampunks are like “Victorian time travellers”, says an admin of a society which is set to host its first Christmas event.

Sharon Walker, one of the admins of the Grantham Steampunk Society, has discussed the steampunk movement ahead of the society’s first Victorian Christmas event on Saturday December 16 at Grantham Market between 11am and 4pm.

The event will feature entertainment, steampunk stalls and umbrella duelling.

The Grantham Steampunk Society.

When asked how to explain what steampunk is, Sharon said: “We all have a different way of explaining.

“Steampunk is, we’re a bit like Victorian time travellers and if the Victorians were to be here now, we would have different sorts of technology. They were very clever for that age.”

Sharon compared the society to comic conventions and historical re-enactments.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, joined the society's November meet.

She continued: “We are very much engineers of our time. We make a lot of things, including the costumes. There are a lot of seamstresses, a lot of them make their own elaborate costumes.

“We all have different strengths. Some will do costumes, some will do accessories, like jewellery and guns. Not real guns, the men will generally make an item out of a NERF gun. They will change the appearance of it to look more steampunky.

“We have people who have very steampunk motorcycles. We have robots, where people have made them and they will run on little batteries.”

The Grantham Steampunk Society's November meeting.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of every month, with its first date being held on November 8 from at the Fox and Hounds in Old Somerby.

Sharon said: “It was packed. Wonderful. We had quite a few newbies who we had met at other groups, but they were new to our venue. It was amazing. The mayor turned up and it was a fabulous night.

“We had people travel from Sleaford, Horncastle, Lincoln, Newark, Grantham. It was mostly the surrounding areas. A lot of the members are involved with other groups, like in Horncastle and Sleaford, so we all tend to follow each other.”

The Grantham Steampunk Society's November meeting.

Sharon got into steampunk when her cousin invited her to a meeting in Lincoln called Asylum, which takes place over August Bank Holiday.

“When I took a look, I was amazed,” said Sharon. “Some of the costumes are amazing, We are very like-minded people.

“I was already into Victorian and period stuff. I watch a lot of period dramas. I love the way the women dress and how distinguished the gentlemen look. My husband’s always wanted to wear a top hat so he loves it.”

The Grantham Steampunk Society's November meeting.

Sharon, from Newark, runs the Grantham society with the help of four others including her husband David Walker, who she describes as “a fabulous team” who “all have different strengths”.

The Grantham Steampunk Society formed after the Gin Guardians, a steampunk group in the town, folded.

When asked what her favourite part of the steampunk group was, Sharon said: “Meeting up with friends. I’ve been doing steampunk for five years and over that time, I’ve met some incredible people.

“They are very inclusive and welcoming. We all like newbies coming along so we can help them. It’s a wonderful set of people. I can’t stress enough how kind and splendid they are. They help where they can, and do things for charities.”