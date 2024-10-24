Scooby Doo, Fireman Sam, and Bob the Builder are just some of the familiar faces you can spot around Claypole this week.

In a joint venture, Claypole Primary School PTFA, Claypole Village Hall, and Friends of St Peter's church launched their annual scarecrow festival this week, with the theme of children’s TV characters.

Just some of the characters immortalised in scarecrow form were Ron Weasley and Hermione Grainger from the Harry Potter series, Oopsie Daisy from In The Night Garden, Snoopy, Peter Rabbit, and Shaggy and Scooby Doo.

Spokesman for Claypole PTFA, Charlotte Dodes, said that they were really pleased with the effort that the villagers had put into their scarecrows:

“It’s been going well so far, quite a few have had to put umbrellas up to keep them dry but they’re still standing,” she said.

“The effort that people have been putting in has been brilliant.”

Helen Ashmore with her scarecrow, Snoopy and Woodstock

You can see the scarecrows while the trail is ongoing this week until Sunday (October 27). You can view the scarecrow trail via the event’s Facebook page here.

The PTFA are currently fundraising to for a library renovation at the school, while the Friends of St Peter's fundraise for the upkeep of the church and for community events, and Claypole Village Hall fundraise to keep the hall, which hosts community groups, parties, fairs and even weddings, going.

Most recently they held a Harvest Celebration to launch the Scarecrow trail which involved free crafts and face painting plus biscuit decorating with local business Claypole Cakery, with a performance from local gospel choir' Sing It Bold'.

Helen Van Ristell with her scarecrow, Fireman Sam

Stephen Jarman and his dog Monty with his scarecrow, Bob the Builder, made with his wife Fiona Jarman

You can make a donation to the Scarecrow Trail fundraiser via the QR code below, or alternatively donation boxes can be found in Doncasters butchers or St Peter’s church.