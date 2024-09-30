Warnings have been issued after "strangers" in school uniforms were spotted outside two schools.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed it had received reports of two separate incidents last week involving people in school uniforms, possibly wearing wigs, outside schools in Grantham and Sleaford.

Both schools have also issued warning letters to parents and carers, reminding them to talk to their children about safety precautions.

One of the incidents happened near Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

The first incident occurred on Friday afternoon, when a pupil at Priory Ruskin Academy was approached by an unknown person with a blond fringe and glasses, who was wearing the school's uniform.

Police said it was unclear whether the person was a man or a woman.

"We have spoken with the pupil and the school, and the school has issued an email to parents," said the police.

A letter shared on social media, understood to be from Priory Ruskin Academy, said the uniform differed by "navy blue trousers".

The letter added: "The man offered to walk our student home."

Pupils have been advised to call 999 if they notice any similar sightings of adult strangers in school uniforms.

"We encourage parents and carers to talk to their child about this and to remind them of safety precautions," said the letter, urging parents and carers to contact the school with any concerns.

In a separate incident, police said a pupil at Kesteven and Sleaford High School reported seeing a man who appeared to be wearing a school uniform and a wig in the Jermyn Street area last week.

The man did not approach or speak to anyone, and the matter was reported to the police.

The school also sent an email to parents to inform them of the incident and that it had been reported to the police.

"We would encourage anyone who is concerned about someone behaving suspiciously to report it to the police," said the force.

Anyone looking to report an incident should call 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Priory Ruskin Academy was contacted to verify the letter but had not responded at the time of publication.