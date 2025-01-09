A student’s vet dreams have received a boost, thanks to a £4,500 bursary.

Lillie Buckley, 18, from Bingham, near Grantham, is among three winners of the Oddfellows’ First Degree Course Educational Award, which supports university students with financial assistance.

A member of the society’s Nottingham Trent Branch, she was chosen based on merit from a national pool of applicants.

Lillie Buckley, 18, from Bingham. Photo: Supplied

The five-year funding will help Lillie cover study costs for her Veterinary Science degree at the University of Bristol, including a new laptop and travel for work placements.

“When I found out I would be receiving the funding, I was extremely happy and honoured,” Lillie said.

“I am loving the course so far. We’ve learnt lots of interesting things including anatomy, physiology and animal handling,” she said.

“In the future I would like to be a small animal vet, however I am keeping an open mind as I love cows!”

Lillie, a former Toot Hill School pupil, hopes to become a small animal vet but is open to other areas.

The funding has also helped her join the University’s church bell ringing society and recently took part and won a competition.

Karen Pye-Smith, secretary of the Nottingham Trent Branch, praised Lillie’s achievements.

“We’re glad we’re able to support Lillie in the next step of her education journey, especially with the current cost of living situation, which can be particularly challenging for students,” she said.

“She has a bright future and we couldn’t be more proud of her achievements so far.”

The Oddfellows, established in 1810, offers benefits like care support and grants.

The First Degree Course Educational Award is aimed at students entering university for the first time.