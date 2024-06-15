A gateway to a woodland cycling and walking sanctuary has been enhanced with a vibrant transformation thanks to a recent project.

Grantham's natural haven, Londonthorpe Woods, was the focus of a recent collaborative effort between the Woodland Trust and the Young People's Learning Provision (YPLP).

Students from YPLP worked with a professional artist to inject colour into the cycling and walking pathways by painting sections of a concrete retaining wall.

| Photo: Tim Harrison

Principal Charlotte McHugh of YPLP expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the opportunity it provided for learners to engage in a hands-on artistic experience.

Over the course of four days, students immersed themselves in the creative process, adding their artistic flair to a concrete retaining wall.

Their dedication was evident as they even volunteered an extra day to perfect the finishing touches.

| Photo: Tim Harrison

“It’s made a real difference to the area, and I’m sure those exploring the woods will be very impressed with the results,” she said.

The result is a visually striking display that breathes new life into the natural surroundings.

Grantham Councillor Tim Harrison visited recently to see the project's progress.

| Photo: Tim Harrison

He expressed admiration for the collaborative efforts and the positive impact it will have on the community, noting it was “bringing colour” to the site.

Local cycle tour guide Roy Redman, whose routes pass through the area, said: “It’s good that more people are discovering this route to the woods. Lots of hard work being done by the Woodland and National Trusts.”

The Woodland Trust-managed Londonthorpe Woods Cycling and Walkway spans 62.08 hectares near Grantham, with diverse habitats including wildflower meadows and woodland.

| Photo: Tim Harrison

| Photo: Tim Harrison

The wood features accessible paths and a 3m-wide cycle and walking route linking it to Grantham, providing opportunities for visitors to explore the natural beauty of the area.