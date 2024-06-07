A town’s summer fair will take place this week with lots of entertainment and family fun to enjoy.

The Bingham Summer Fair will fill Bingham Market Place tomorrow (June 8), from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy activities including a funfair, face painting and graffiti by Imageskool, while a number of stalls selling food, ice cream, sweets and drinks will be on hand to keep everyone fuelled and happy.

Bingham Summer Fair.

Entertainement will also be provided by a variety of acts which will be performing throughout the day.

These acts include; Lydia's Academy of Dance (10.30am), Zumba with Suzzana (10.50am), KS Dance Academy (11.15am), Fosse Way View Voices (11.45am), Dance Lobo (12.10pm), The Roxys (1pm), Vale Voices (2.30pm), and Bingham School of Dance (3pm).

The fair in the Market Place will mean a number of temporary traffic regulations will be in effect from 8am until 4.30pm.

These include a temporary prohibition of driving: Market Place (between Market Street and Station Street; and between Market Street and Church Street), and Market Street (between Union Street and Newgate Street).

Temporary prohibition of waiting: Long Acre (south side, at any time) between Walkers Close and Cherry Street.

Suspension of one-way: Market Place between Church Street and Station Street.

Trent Barton bus services to the Market Place will use a temporary stop on Long Acre, opposite the existing stop.