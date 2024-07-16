A summer of fun is planned at National Trust properties within the county.

Belton House, near Grantham, is hosting a summer of play from Saturday, July 20, until Sunday, September 1.

There will be a number of activities taking place over the weeks including craft sessions, sports activities and dancing in the mansion.

Belton House

Children can also enjoy miniature train rides through the woods. The rides will run daily throughout the school holidays.

Belton is also offering families its ‘Avenue of Adventure’, a chance to explore some of the countries the Brownlow’s visited.

This includes a number of interactive activities from designing a Chinese wallpaper to competing in a hobby-horse race and building sandcastles.

For more information, go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/belton-estate/events/fc947c2f-d301-40fe-9e13-da93e4e09f46.

Tattershall Castle will also be a venue for summer activities, including hula hoops, tug of war, giant Jenga, Tic Tac Toe and Medieval games in the towers.

For more information go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/tattershall-castle/events.

