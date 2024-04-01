Home   Grantham   News   Article

Sun shines down on Wyndham Park for Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven’s annual duck race

By Katie Green
Published: 10:22, 01 April 2024

Visitors turned out in the sunny weather for an annual duck race.

The duck race, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, took place at Wyndham Park yesterday (Sunday, March 31).

Alongside the duck race, the Rotary Club also held an Easter Egg trail on Saturday (March 30).

Visitors watch on as the ducks make their way across the river. Photo: Jack Baxter
Visitors watch on as the ducks make their way across the river. Photo: Jack Baxter

A spokesperson for the club said: “The sun shone on everyone who came down to Wyndham Park, on Easter Saturday to enjoy the Easter Egg Trail and our popular annual duck race on the River Witham. What an enjoyable community event!

“Thank you to everyone who helped to make it such a fun and successful event, especially RiverCare Grantham.”

Helpers were on hand to catch any stranded ducks. Photo: Jack Baxter
Helpers were on hand to catch any stranded ducks. Photo: Jack Baxter
The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven held their annual Easter duck race on Sunday, March 31. Photo: Jack Baxter
The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven held their annual Easter duck race on Sunday, March 31. Photo: Jack Baxter
Helpers were on hand to catch any stranded ducks. Photo: Jack Baxter
Helpers were on hand to catch any stranded ducks. Photo: Jack Baxter
Helpers were on hand to catch any stranded ducks. Photo: Jack Baxter
Helpers were on hand to catch any stranded ducks. Photo: Jack Baxter
The sun shone down on Wyndham Park for the duck race. Photo: Jack Baxter
The sun shone down on Wyndham Park for the duck race. Photo: Jack Baxter
Helpers were on hand to catch any stranded ducks. Photo: Jack Baxter
Helpers were on hand to catch any stranded ducks. Photo: Jack Baxter
The annual race raises money for local causes. Photo: Jack Baxter
The annual race raises money for local causes. Photo: Jack Baxter
People may have spotted the ducks making their way across the river. Photo: Jack Baxter
People may have spotted the ducks making their way across the river. Photo: Jack Baxter
A lonely duck in the River Witham. Photo: Jack Baxter
A lonely duck in the River Witham. Photo: Jack Baxter
Plenty of ducks to catch. Photo: Jack Baxter
Plenty of ducks to catch. Photo: Jack Baxter
The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven held their annual Easter duck race on Sunday, March 31. Photo: Jack Baxter
The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven held their annual Easter duck race on Sunday, March 31. Photo: Jack Baxter
A few stranded ducks in the River Witham. Photo: Jack Baxter
A few stranded ducks in the River Witham. Photo: Jack Baxter

The duck race is an annual event held by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven that raises money for local causes.

