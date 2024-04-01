Sun shines down on Wyndham Park for Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven’s annual duck race
Visitors turned out in the sunny weather for an annual duck race.
The duck race, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, took place at Wyndham Park yesterday (Sunday, March 31).
Alongside the duck race, the Rotary Club also held an Easter Egg trail on Saturday (March 30).
A spokesperson for the club said: “The sun shone on everyone who came down to Wyndham Park, on Easter Saturday to enjoy the Easter Egg Trail and our popular annual duck race on the River Witham. What an enjoyable community event!
Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing
“Thank you to everyone who helped to make it such a fun and successful event, especially RiverCare Grantham.”
The duck race is an annual event held by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven that raises money for local causes.