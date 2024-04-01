Visitors turned out in the sunny weather for an annual duck race.

The duck race, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, took place at Wyndham Park yesterday (Sunday, March 31).

Alongside the duck race, the Rotary Club also held an Easter Egg trail on Saturday (March 30).

Visitors watch on as the ducks make their way across the river. Photo: Jack Baxter

A spokesperson for the club said: “The sun shone on everyone who came down to Wyndham Park, on Easter Saturday to enjoy the Easter Egg Trail and our popular annual duck race on the River Witham. What an enjoyable community event!

“Thank you to everyone who helped to make it such a fun and successful event, especially RiverCare Grantham.”

Helpers were on hand to catch any stranded ducks. Photo: Jack Baxter

The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven held their annual Easter duck race on Sunday, March 31. Photo: Jack Baxter

The sun shone down on Wyndham Park for the duck race. Photo: Jack Baxter

The annual race raises money for local causes. Photo: Jack Baxter

People may have spotted the ducks making their way across the river. Photo: Jack Baxter

A lonely duck in the River Witham. Photo: Jack Baxter

Plenty of ducks to catch. Photo: Jack Baxter

A few stranded ducks in the River Witham. Photo: Jack Baxter

The duck race is an annual event held by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven that raises money for local causes.