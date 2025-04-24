The life-changing impact of a trainee support dog that has helped transform the life of a six-year-old autistic boy has inspired his aunt to run this weekend’s London Marathon.

Sebastian Dean, affectionately known as Sebby, is autistic and non-verbal. Like many children with autism, he has a tendency to wander from caregivers, which previously placed him in potentially dangerous situations, including a near fall into a river just months ago.

But since Albert, a yellow Labrador provided by national charity Support Dogs, joined the Grantham family in late November, Sebby’s world has become safer and more secure.

Ruth Treharne is tackling the London Marathon for charity that trained her nephew’s support dog. Photo: Supplied

The trainee support dog is tethered to Sebby and knows how to stop at roads and steer him safely through public places—helping to prevent bolting incidents.

Albert’s calming presence has not only brought comfort to Sebby, but also much-needed support to his parents, Tom and Rachel, and their daughter.

Inspired by the difference Albert has made, Sebby’s aunt, Ruth Treharne, will run the London Marathon this Sunday to raise funds for Support Dogs, which trains specialist dogs to assist people affected by autism, epilepsy and physical disability.

Trainee support dog Albert helps keep six-year-old Sebby safe and secure. Photo: Supplied

Ruth, 43, from Sleaford, said: “Just having Albert tethered to him, and the safety of knowing he won’t run into a road because Albert knows to stop at roads and where Sebby should go, is amazing.”

Ruth, an administrator and former senior aircraftwoman in the RAF, added: “It’s quite isolating, having a child who is non-verbal, so Albert has provided huge support for his parents, my brother Tom and sister-in-law Rachel.

“And as with most disabilities, Sebby doesn’t ‘look’ disabled, so when he’s out and about, people may just assume he is a bit ‘odd’. But he’s got a support dog now and this illustrates a disability to people and the need to keep him safe while out and about.”

Albert is trained for autism support and prevents Sebby from bolting in public. Photo: Supplied

Ruth is married to Mike and is also mum to Owen, 12, and Rhys, 15.

Although this is Ruth’s first time running the London Marathon, she’s previously completed the York and Manchester events for other causes. She clocked 4 hours 12 minutes in Manchester and even ran York alongside Sebby’s father.

She admitted to feeling “absolutely terrified” ahead of the event, especially as she’s recovering from an injury.

The dog's arrival brings calm and confidence to the family. Photo: Supplied

But the family’s experience has strengthened her resolve to complete the 26.2-mile challenge.

Sebby’s mum Rachel said: “Ruth and the whole family have been so supportive of Sebby and his needs.

“The fact that Ruth wanted to do this for Support Dogs means so much to us. We are so thankful for Albert and everything the charity does.”

To support Ruth’s marathon bid, visit: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com

For more on Support Dogs: www.supportdogs.org.uk

Ruth has already raised more than £1,900, supported by her employer, Sleaford-based Pumping & Drainage Systems.