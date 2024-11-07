Officers have confirmed a 40-year-old man arrested in connection with a sexual assault has been released on police bail.

The incident occurred on a Bottesford path near Winter Beck between Barkestone Lane and Belvoir Road at 11.20am on Friday, November 1.

A woman in her 30s was walking her dog when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

An arrest was made as part of the investigation. Photo: Stock

The man left the area before police arrived.

A 40-year-old man from Grantham was arrested Tuesday and later bailed while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Neil Holden from the force’s Signal team has previously said, “While a man has been arrested in connection with this incident, our enquiries are very much continuing, and I’d ask anyone who can help but who has not yet contacted police to do so.

“If anyone was driving in the area of Barkestone Lane, Belvoir Road, or the A52 around the time of the incident, please get in touch.”

Information can be passed on online on this link, quoting crime reference number 24*651848.

Alternatively, call 101.