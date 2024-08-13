Police have arrested a group of suspected cross-border burglars after responding to reports of suspicious activity on a new build estate.

Officers were called Burrows Drive, Bingham, last night (Monday, August 12) following an earlier report of £2,000 worth of timber and diesel being stolen from a building contractor.

Five suspects were searched at the scene along with a Range Rover which was found at the location.

Officers discovered a large container of suspected red diesel in the boot of the vehicle. They also seized a specialist device from within the vehicle, the type of which is used in the keyless theft of vehicles.

A van found at the scene, suspected as being used during other recent burglaries and thefts within Nottinghamshire, was also seized along with a number of mobile phones.

Five men, aged 18, 22, 23, 30, and 31, were arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Elina Falcon, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great team effort which once again demonstrates our commitment to tackling commercial burglary, vehicle and fuel theft, and cross-county criminality.

“These sorts of crimes have a huge impact on multiple victims including vehicle owners, hard-working businesses, and the wider rural community.

"That’s why we are working so hard to tackle these issues as a force through crime prevention and enforcement work, with a focus on bringing suspects before the court at the earliest opportunity.

“We are continuing to work hard to clamp down on cross-border criminals coming into Nottinghamshire, acting on intelligence we receive and regularly taking part in proactive operations targeting these sorts of crimes.

“We’d encourage the public to continue to talk to us and report anything suspicious to help us put a stop to these issues that blight so many people’s lives and businesses.”

Members of the public can report any suspicious activity or information to Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency call 999.