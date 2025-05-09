A school has reopened following a suspected gas issue.

Parents of pupils at the Sandon Campus of the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship, on Sandon Close, were notified of a potential problem by the school this morning.

They were asked to be at home to receive their children due to the site closure.

Safety checks were carried out and the building declared safe after the suspected gas problem. Photo: Google Streetview

However, headteacher Daley Barber-Allen has confirmed the closure was only temporary.

In a statement, he said: “I can confirm that GANF – Sandon Campus had to close temporarily this morning due to a suspected gas issue.

“The building was checked by an engineer and all is fine. The site is now fully open and pupils are able to come in as normal.”