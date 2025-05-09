Sandon Campus of Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship reopens after temporary closure due to suspected gas issue
A school has reopened following a suspected gas issue.
Parents of pupils at the Sandon Campus of the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship, on Sandon Close, were notified of a potential problem by the school this morning.
They were asked to be at home to receive their children due to the site closure.
However, headteacher Daley Barber-Allen has confirmed the closure was only temporary.
In a statement, he said: “I can confirm that GANF – Sandon Campus had to close temporarily this morning due to a suspected gas issue.
“The building was checked by an engineer and all is fine. The site is now fully open and pupils are able to come in as normal.”