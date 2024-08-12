A man who left a stranger unconscious in middle of the road after attacking him on Grantham High Street was today (Monday) given a suspended jail sentence.

Andruas Abdurachmamovas, 39, was caught on CCTV as he punched the man to the ground and then kicked him twice to the head during the early hours of October 2, 2022.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Abdurachmamovas could be seen walking alongside his victim on Grantham High Street, near St Peters Hill, shortly after 1.20am.

Lincoln Crown Court

CCTV then showed Abdurachmamovas punching the man to the floor and kicking him twice to the head.

Abdurachmamovas walked off leaving his victim unconscious in the middle of the road and he was discovered by a motorist who fortunately managed to stop, the court was told.

Police located Abdurachmamovas within minutes and he was arrested after appearing drunk and uncooperative.

During interview Abdurachmamovas said he had no memory of the attack but admitted the attacker shown on CCTV was him.

In an impact statement which was read out in court the victim said he was left truly shocked by the unprovoked attack and had suffered scarring to his forehead.

The victim also lost a week off work which cost him £480 and said he now felt unsafe when out at night.

Rebecca Freitas, mitigating, told the court Abdurachmamovas had apologised to his victim and given up alcohol.

Miss Freitas said Abdurachmamovas was a hardworking single father who was also training to be a rugby coach.

Abdurachmamovas, of De Wint Avenue, Lincoln, pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on October 2, 2022.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Abdurachmamovas he left his victim unconscious and bleeding in the middle of the road which was a dangerous situation.

But Judge Sjolin Knight said Abdurachmamovas had stayed out trouble for the last 22 months and demonstrated genuine remorse.

Abdurachmamovas was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for 18 months and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He was also ordered to pay his victim £600 compensation.