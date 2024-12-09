An architect-designed home — complete with a music room — is on the market for just under £1 million.

The striking four-bed home in Caythorpe is on the market with Savills for a guide price of £995,000.

Set back in a secluded plot surrounded by mature trees, on the Orchard Drive cul-de-sac off High Street, it offers privacy and easy access to the village’s amenities.

3 Orchard Drive, Caythorpe.

As well as four bedrooms, the house’s more than 3,500 sq ft of living space boasts four bathrooms, a balcony, two garages, and a vast double-height reception room with a vaulted ceiling.

Roo Fisher, head of residential sales at Savills in Lincolnshire, said: “This is a fantastic modern house hidden away in a secluded position, yet right in the heart of the sought after village of Caythorpe, not what you would expect to find at all.

“I just love the light open spaces made for entertaining and both the location and versatility of this house would make it suited to a wide range of buyers.”

The living space has double height windows overlooking the rear terrace.

The galleried landing overlooking the main living space.

The music room offers another space to relax.

The property features bespoke fittings and “unique architectural details” throughout.

Upon entering the property, the reception hall features a curved wooden staircase and glass balustrade up to the galleried landing, and also leads into the main living and entertaining area.

This reception room has double-height windows and a built in media wall, and connects to the contemporary fitted kitchen and dining room in a semi open-plan layout.

The modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances.

The house boasts four bathrooms.

The primary bedroom has an ensuite, dressing room, and access to the large balcony.

There’s also a music room.

One of the four double bedrooms is downstairs, with a nearby shower room, while the remaining three are upstairs and each have ensuite bathrooms.

The primary bedroom has access to the large balcony, and also an attached dressing room.

The rear terrace is ideal for al-fresco dining and is shielded by mature trees.

A contemporary spiral staircase leads up from the reception hall.

Outside, to the front of the house a driveway provides ample parking space, as well as access to both an integrated garage and separate double garage. To the rear a paved terrace is perfect for al fresco dining, and is accompanied by ornamental ponds and an area of lawn, all bordered by a variety of mature trees.