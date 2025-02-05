A 10-year-old has been selected to perform in a production of High School Musical.

Ruby Green, from Grantham, will be performing in High School Musical at the Theatre Royal in Newark on Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26.

The Dance Point pupil will be involved in six singing and dancing scenes, as well as some acting scenes.

Ruby Green, 10, from Grantham.

Claire Green, Ruby’s mum, is “very proud” of her daughter.

She added: “Ruby is a very talented girl. We are very proud of her.”

Ruby, who is in her final year at Cliffedale Primary School, is also a part of Positive Futures, a sports programme for young people run by Lincolnshire County Council.

She has been selected to perform in the Positive Futures Dance Showcase 2025 on Monday, February 17 at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln.