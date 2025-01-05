Animal Magic was a pet shop on Butcher Row in the 1980s and 1990s.

In 1996 they advertised that they were selling tarantulas at half price, starting from £12.50. They also sold other reptiles, snakes, parrots, birds, domestic pets and a full range of accessories, as well as a variety of fish, and a goldfish starter kit for £6.99.

hey also offered a budgie and cage for £16, a grey cockatiel and cage for £30 and a baby hamster and cage for £10.

The former Animal Magic is now Curry Pot takeaway

The shop advertised that ‘we aim to promote responsible pet ownership. All our staff are happy to give advice on the choice and care of your pets’.

The shop was one of seven owned by Roger and Janet Goodburn of Melton Mowbray.

Downstairs small pets such as gerbils and mice, parrots and fish could be found. Up a narrow staircase were the snakes, frogs, lizards and the more inquisitive parrots.

Animal Magic in Butchers Row and, right, the location today.

In 1998 a northern pine snake pushed open the back of his vivarium and was loose in the shop for two weeks! Another escapee had been at large in the shop for 18 months. Spotty the 6 inch white-spotted gecko ran out of his cage when he was being fed and at the time of the report, lived behind the freezer, feeding on crickets!