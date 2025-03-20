When his friend was given a devastating diagnosis, a schoolteacher decided to get on his bike to help.

Andrew Hirst, 35, a practitioner for the David Ross Education Trust, was diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma — with a prognosis of 12 to 18 months, in November last year.

Since then, the community, his friends and family have rallied round with the aim of raising a quarter of a million pounds for pioneering treatment to give him more precious time with his wife Rachael and children Freddie, 10, Juliana, six, and three-year-old Maximillian.

Jason Pocklington at Newark Castle.

One of those doing their bit to help Andrew raise £250,000 is his colleague Jason Pocklington, a maths teacher at Barnes Wallis Academy in Tattershall, who is taking on the London-Edinburgh-London cycling challenge.

The challenge sees participants cycle nearly 1,000 miles in five days from August 3 to 8, starting in London and cycling up the eastern side of the country through Chelmsford, Cambridge, Boston, Horncastle, Malton, Brampton in Cumbria, Hawick in the Scottish Borders, and finishing in Dalkeith before doing the reverse cycle.

A keen cyclist, Jason said that he was inspired to take on the challenge when he heard about Andrew’s diagnosis, and as the challenge comes around every three years, it seemed like the time was right.

Jason Pocklington is taking on the London-Edinburgh-London.

“He found out about the diagnosis just before Christmas and I contacted Andrew to see if I could do this to raise money for his cause,” Jason said.

“I enjoy cycling but I’ve never done that distance before, so all of my training is gearing up for this,” he said.

“Currently I’m doing around 150 miles a week, and as I get fitter I am aiming to do much more. I need the cold weather to disappear then I’ll be doing far more.

“My target is 200 miles weekly in April, 250 miles a week in May, and hopefully June 300 miles weekly — my kids at school all think I’m crazy!”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Jason in his challenge can do so via Andrew’s GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/0416d92b

As Andrew, from Balderton in Newark, is a keen snooker player like him, Jason is also organising a snooker tournament between his team in Boston and Andrew’s Grantham team.

Barnes Wallis are also holding fundraising activities this year to raise further funds towards Andrew’s total, with non-uniform days, cake sales, and more.

“It’s a tough situation that Andrew is in, but he’s such a positive guy and and he’s got a great mindset, so he’s giving himself a good chance and it’s brilliant how the community is coming together to support him and do the best we can.”