A 17-year-old helped save a man’s life in 30 seconds while on a family holiday in Spain.

Dylan Hare, of Bingham, was walking by the beach in Estepona when his mother, Jennifer Hare, saw a man being pulled from the sea.

Having trained in swimming and CPR, without hesitating, Dylan and his mother rushed to help the man in his 40s as several people gathered around.

Dylan Hare

“As we ran down the beach, a lady was trying to help but she clearly hadn’t ever done it before and she was slightly hysterical,” said Jennifer.

“I asked her to move so Dylan could take over and once Dylan started with the chest compression, sick started to come out of the guy’s mouth and after 30 seconds he started to gasp.”

The pupil at Toot Hill School in Bingham was asked to become a swimming teacher at the Leisure Centre for CABSC at the age of 16 and completed his level one swim teaching and lifeguard training in January 2022.

Dylan does monthly lifeguard training at the leisure centre, but the incident on July 31 was the first time he has actually used his CPR training skills in real life.

Dylan said: “It was terrifying, I was filled with adrenaline and didn’t even think about how I felt, I was just focused on saving the man’s life.

“It was scary knowing that the guy could have died or it could have led to more trauma.”

Dylan Hare

After the man started to gasp, Dylan cleared his airway and put the man into the recovery position.

Moments later, emergency services arrived and helped the man, taking him to hospital. Dylan and his mum didn’t hear anything further.

“If people have the chance to learn CPR they definitely should, it is a life lesson that you will take along forever,” added Dylan.

“Being able to save a random person’s life or even a family member, is extremely useful.”