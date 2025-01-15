Care home staff and residents are inviting keen quizzers to put their knowledge to the test.

People are invited to a quiz at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Grantham, on Friday (January 17) at 5.30pm.

Guests, staff and residents will be tested on historical humdingers and musical musings to pictorial puzzlers and connective conundrums.

General manager Kerry Angeloni said: “We’ve got some excellent quizzers at our home, we are very competitive - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved and collectively their general knowledge is pretty phenomenal!”

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home is at 37 Beacon Lane, Grantham.