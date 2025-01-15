Home   Grantham   News   Article

Keen quizzers invited to test knowledge at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 10:16, 15 January 2025

Care home staff and residents are inviting keen quizzers to put their knowledge to the test.

People are invited to a quiz at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Grantham, on Friday (January 17) at 5.30pm.

Guests, staff and residents will be tested on historical humdingers and musical musings to pictorial puzzlers and connective conundrums.

The quiz night will take place at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham.
General manager Kerry Angeloni said: “We’ve got some excellent quizzers at our home, we are very competitive - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved and collectively their general knowledge is pretty phenomenal!”

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home is at 37 Beacon Lane, Grantham.

