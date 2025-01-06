A gift shop is closing as the owners are retiring.

Vine Street Makers, which forms part of Vine Street Studios in Grantham, is closing at the end of this month.

Kathy Lloyd, who runs the shop alongside her partner Steve, have both decided to retire and they have moved to Long Bennington.

Kathy Lloyd

The studio itself is not closing as Rose Raw-Ress, owner of the building, will still run her upholstery business at the back.

Kathy said: “A highlight that is right up there is to have been there from the start from when Rose first saw the premises, to being alongside her when she was renovating, and then Steve and I playing our part of that.

A look inside the shop.

“Then getting her support to launch what I did and see how it has all developed, it has been lovely.”

Vine Street Studios opened in September 2022, with Kathy running the shop alongside Rose’s upholstery business.

Later in March 2023, Kathy’s daughter-in-law Gen Lorenz joined her in running the shop, and Kathy then left.

Left to right: Gen Lorenz, Kathy Lloyd and Rose Raw-Rees.

However, Gen then went on to train as an ADHD coach, and Kathy returned to run the shop.

Kathy added: “After Gen went on to do her training, which is going really well for her, I knew that at the time I didn’t want Grantham to lose somewhere local makers could display and sell their work.

“It blew up a momentum of interest for locally handmade items.

A look inside the shop.

“When we moved to Long Bennington, logistically it became a bit more difficult for me and Steve compared to when we were just around the corner.

“Then, with two new places opening - the Olive Tree and Union Street Gallery - which are both amazing, with both of them offering what we do, it made us more confident in our decision to hand over our makers to somewhere else.

“It’s worked out as things do, incredibly in sync.

“With me and Steve being at retirement age as well, it seemed right to stop and we are just so pleased that there are the two new shops in town for the makers.”

From launching in 2022, Kathy said the business has “evolved a lot”.

She added: “It has turned into a really lovely community. Not just with the shop and the people coming in, but also the people coming in and doing workshops.

“It has been lovely meeting so many creative people.

“It’s really nice to see things massively changing in Grantham - a cog has been turned.”

Kathy wanted to say a “huge thank you” to everyone who has supported the shop over the years.

She said: “A massive thank you to everyone for supporting us, but also thank you for the conversations and the interest.”

Rose is now looking to see what can fill the shop space.