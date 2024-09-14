A complaint to environmental health officers led to a five star rating for a community cafe.

Volunteers at the BHive Community Hub in Grantham were left surprised when they received an unannounced visit from South Kesteven District Council’s environmental team on Thursday September 5.

The visit came about after a complaint was sent to SKDC about the community hub’s cafe.

Volunteers at the BHive Community Hub celebrate their five star food hygiene rating.

Despite the complaint, environmental health officers awarded the cafe a five star food hygiene rating.

Susan Swinburn, chief executive of BHive, said: “Thank you to the kind person who reported us to SKDC environmental health.

“We had an unannounced spot check visit to chat about the complaint and the health officer thoroughly checked our premises and practices.

“The officer was so pleased with what they found they awarded us a five star rating.

“Thank you so much for your concern, whoever you are. You can dine with us in confidence.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below…