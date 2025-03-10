A town is to become a gallery as part of a new community art project.

Art will be placed in venues across Grantham as part of a new project called Grantham Creates, which has been funded with £4,965 from the South Kesteven District Council fund.

The idea of Grantham as a gallery is to add to the amount of display space available across town.

Darren Whiting, from Union Street Gallery

Darren Whiting, from Union Street Gallery and the force behind the project, said: “We have agreed with local shops and businesses to show art in many forms including 3D models, paintings and prints.

“This will allow people to see what can be created by local amateur and professional artists and community groups that have been working across the area.”

Those taking part in the long-term project to promote a trail of creativity and encourage public participation are Union Street Gallery, the BHive Community Hub, Grantham Museum, Pendulum Gaming, the George Shopping Centre, Kitchen and Coffee and The Reading Room, who have provided window space.

Models for Heroes and Outwood CIC will also be involved in creating the artwork.

Artwork will also be displayed at the office of SKDC leader Ashley Baxter.

Councillor Ashley Baxter with artwork at South Kesteven House

Coun Baxter (Ind) said: “Art should be for everyone.

“People will be able to see how it brings colour and life to the streets of Grantham and I’m pleased to be able to take part by inviting people into the council offices to see what’s here.

“I’ve borrowed the huge canvas, now on public display here at South Kesteven House in the heart of Grantham, which people can see up close if there are no meetings in progress.

“I hope we see more and more of this relatable, uplifting and colourful art from our local artists scattered across Grantham, and further across the district in due course.”

The grant will fund multiple display stands for the art, a projector to increase the size of the art, a printing press to create articles and allow them to fill window displays.