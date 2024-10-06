Benches have been installed in a town park.

Following the installation of new play equipment at Gonerby Hill Foot park, new picnic benches have also been added, thanks to a donation from The Mens Shed in Grantham.

James Noon, of the GHF Park Action Group, said: “The benches make the park a much more social area for people to enjoy, as well as being able to create a space for picnics and games.”

The benches were installed for free by JRL Brickwork.