Benches donated by The Mens Shed for Gonerby Hill Foot Park in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 05:00, 06 October 2024

Benches have been installed in a town park.

Following the installation of new play equipment at Gonerby Hill Foot park, new picnic benches have also been added, thanks to a donation from The Mens Shed in Grantham.

James Noon, of the GHF Park Action Group, said: “The benches make the park a much more social area for people to enjoy, as well as being able to create a space for picnics and games.”

The benches have been added to Gonerby Hill Foot park.
The benches were installed for free by JRL Brickwork.

