A bereavement service is opening a new counselling centre for people who suffer after losing a loved one.

The National Grief Advice Service opens its Bereavement Wellbeing Centre today (Friday, February 14) at its new home at the Maltings in Wharf Road, Grantham.

The new centre aims to help people through their grief.

Managing director Matt Wainwright said: “The launch of the centre is a powerful milestone in creating a compassionate, supportive space where healing begins, and hope endures.

The new counselling centre in Wharf Road, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

“The centre will provide a safe and supportive environment for children, young adults, and adults navigating the complex journey of grief following the loss of a loved one.”

There will be two special guests at the opening, Emma Webber and Gemma Lowery.

Matt Wainwright, MD of NBAS.

Emma is the mother of Barnaby Webber, a 19-year-old student who was stabbed to death in Nottingham in 2023, and Gemma is Bradley Lowery’s mum. Bradley died aged six in 2017 of neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

Matt added: “The tragic and untimely loss of Barnaby has left Emma determined to ensure his memory continues to inspire compassion, kindness, and connection.

“She has become a tireless advocate for bereavement support and a powerful voice in the fight for justice, truth, and change surrounding what happened that night in Nottingham. “Emma’s strength and dedication remind us of the importance of finding hope even in the darkest of times.

“Gemma is another remarkable advocate for bereavement support.

“Despite Bradley’s passing in 2017 at just six years old, Bradley’s legacy lives on through the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which Gemma established to support other children and families facing life-threatening illnesses.

“Her unwavering dedication to helping others ensures Bradley’s memory remains a beacon of hope and kindness.”

The wellbeing centre will provide a number of services, which are:

• Counselling service tailored to individuals and families

• Creative workshops and mindfulness sessions to help people process emotions and support their mental health

• Community support events to foster connection and mutual understanding among those who have experienced loss

• Family group sessions on weekends, providing a supportive environment for bereaved families to share experiences and find comfort in one another.