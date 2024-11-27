A school has joined an award scheme, encouraging children to learn about woods, wildlife and nature.

Poplar Farm Primary School in Grantham has signed up to the Green Tree Schools Award, run by the Woodland Trust.

This means they will soon be taking on a range of green activities, including nature walks, tree planting and recycling to gain points and earn bronze, silver and gold awards.

Children at Poplar Farm Primary School enjoying the outdoors.

“The curriculum can be heavy, so the children really appreciate being outside in the fresh air and also the practical way of learning,” said teacher Faye Anderson.

She added: “The children love exploring the different areas we’ve created.

“They love mud, they love bugs. They love having that freedom of being able to explore learning on their own rather than being teacher-led.

“And they don’t just do it in learning time. These areas are all open and free and ready to use during break times.”

Poplar Farm has been linking activities that the pupils are doing with GTSA challenges and has been allocating points.

Schools are being encouraged to join the Green Tree Schools Award scheme with Woodland Trust.

In the East Midlands, almost 600 schools have registered for the scheme over the past 16 years, including 141 in Lincolnshire.

Woodland Trust engagement manager Karen Letten said: “I want every UK school to be a Green Tree School.

“Sining up and taking part is incredibly quick, easy and totally free.

“And there’s a host of interesting activities and challenges to take part in - both in and out of the classroom.

“It’s not just planting trees. Even schools with very little outdoor space can get involved and progress through the awards.”

To find out more, go to https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/support-us/act/your-school/green-tree-schools-award.

