This is an unusual time for councillors up and down the country as we are once again in purdah, writes Councillor Paul Stokes.

Due to the county council elections and in our case a Grantham Town Council by-election on Thursday, May 1.

Essentially this means that we are open for normal business but not publicity etc.

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader Paul Stokes

My only rambling relative to the election would be to ask everybody to be respectful to all those people who have put themselves up for election.

By doing so they have committed to do their best for the community if you decide to ‘lend’ them your votes. In most cases they will be delivering flyers in the wards they are standing, which is a significant task given the number of properties in the county council wards.

In some cases they may also knock on your door for a discussion. If you have time please have a chat and ask them the burning questions relating to your community and what they are going to do for you, or politely advise them you don’t have time. In relatively few cases they may not bother with a leaflet and you need to make your own minds up on that.

So this is a time for reflection and I thought this would be an opportunity to relate to a district council asset that is beautiful in its own way but is rarely mentioned other than for the obvious reason, and that is Grantham cemetery and crematorium.

This is run as a ‘partnership’ by South Kesteven District Council and CMG (the Crematorium and Memorial Group). SKDC manage burials and look after the grounds, whilst CMG manage the actual Crematorium and cremations and memorials around it.

Beyond funerals the grounds provide a delightful quiet space for remembering loved ones, but upon visiting there are also several pathways that provide space and distance for running, walking and dog exercise .It really does provide a nice gentle space away from the normal daily life, with benches strewn around to sit and contemplate.

Finally, talking of dogs, it is great to see the new dog exercise area taking shape in the top field at Wyndham Park. It is nearly completed and will be opening soon, providing another quite unique asset for Grantham.