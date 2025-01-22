A doctor and documentary maker has shot his latest film in an abandoned mental hospital.

Jay Naylor, from Ketton, has filmed an insight into the abandoned Rauceby Hospital, which opened in 1902 and closed in 1997.

Jay stopped at the former hospital site one time while on his way to visit his brother in Skegness and was fascinated by its history after researching it.

The former Rauceby Hospital, which closed in 1997.

He said: “I have a background in hospital work, working in mental health and I also have an interest in abandoned buildings, so it was a combination of them that made me go there.

“I went there with a couple of friends and had a walk through the site.

Jay Naylor, doctor and passionate documentary maker

“I also had a look online and found some archives. There were some pictures that dated all the way back to 1905 that I tried to replicate.

“When we went, it was a beautiful frosty morning. It was quite magical.”

Jay filmed in and around the site using a handheld camera and a drone.

He takes a look at different parts of the hospital, and also includes old photos of it in the film.

“The drone gives you a different perspective,” said Jay.

Jay Naylor filmed with a handheld camera and also a drone.

He added: “There was one shot. I found a photo in an archive from Second World War when it was a RAF base.

“I tried to replicate that as well. It shows just how different the place is now.

“Quite a lot of buildings in the centre have been demolished, so it highlights that big change in the area.

“The other thing I wanted to highlight is that there is a heritage here that looks after patients through an important part in psychiatry.

“The thing I found the most interesting was part of the building that was originally used as an isolation room that has been repurposed to help with mental health patients.

“I also saw one of the most beautiful mosaics I have ever seen. It’s not something you expect to see.

“There are also little fragments of the past you can see there. All the paintwork and flooring have been taken up, but there are little fragments that give you a glimpse into the place.

“It’s a glimpse into the past.”

Jay hopes to film in more abandoned buildings, with Wothorpe Towers, near Stamford, on his radar.

