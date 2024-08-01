A resident who was frustrated by council inaction over an alley blocked by greenery has taken it on himself to clear the way for others.

Tyler Ridout, 25, of Heathfield Road in Grantham, regularly uses “Co-op Alley,” which runs behind Dysart Road from The Drive to East Avenue, where his partner lives.

Posting photos to Facebook, he said it needed a hedge cut, but South Kesteven District Council, which is responsible for maintenance, hadn’t done it “since I don’t know when”.

The hedge before was described as full, overgrown and shocking, and forced people to walk singlefile.

He admitted it wasn’t the best job but said people can now walk there more easily.

“I’ve been walking through Co-op Alley for years and It's only in the last year or two that nobody bothered to cut it.,” he said.

“The hedges have got so bad it's actually a joke to walk through it. It was all overgrown with branches. You have to duck and dive so you don't get cobwebs in your face.

Tyler Ridout cleared the way for other residents.

“You would think the council would come round regularly to at least check to make sure that they are all okay and you can walk through them easily.”

Tyler, who has young children, said the branches forced people to walk single file.

“That’s why I decided to take it into my own hands and do it myself, out of my own time, knowing I wasn't getting paid to do it, but it would help others out a huge amount, so now they can walk down there without any hassle.”

How the alley looks after the cut.

Tyler, who recently launched his business, TJ Garden and Jetwash Services, used his petrol hedge cutter and it took 45 minutes.

He received overwhelmingly positive feedback on social media.

How the alley looks after the cut.

“Anyone that knows it will say it's 1,000 times better,” added Tyler.

Many commenters praised his efforts and suggested he should invoice the council.

There were calls for greater accountability from both the council and residents whose hedges obstructed the alley.

Tyler Ridout got so fed up with the situation he took matters into his own hands.

Some comments reflected on past maintenance issues and shared experiences of inconvenience and safety concerns.

Amanda Masford said: "I use that with a mobility scooter, and yes, it was shocking, full of overgrown hedges and weeds and other things we don't mention—some human and some animal. So, from me, thank you so much for making it clearer."

Pip Dowse said: "To see a young man such as yourself stand up and say 'I care' gives me hope that the council will also see that there are folk around who do care and do deserve to have their town kept clean, tidy, and safe.”

Colleen Louise commented: "The world needs more people like you. If more people helped, we might bring back a sense of community spirit.”

“I’m thankful for all the praise that I've got but in all honesty, something had to be done, so that's why I decided to take it into my own hands and get it done,” said Tyler in response.

“My message to the community and to the council is to just keep an eye on things that we don't really think would get out of control, because things easily do, and if it does, do the right thing about it and get it sorted for others if not yourself.”

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for environment and waste, Rhys Baker (Green), said the authority had a regular maintenance plan for all public spaces, including that alleyway.

He said hedges were cut during the winter to comply with legal restrictions on similar activity during the summer months, which included a ban between March 1 and August 31 to protect nesting birds.

“We take residents' concerns seriously and have a clear process in place to address any complaints about overgrown public spaces,” he said.

“When people get in touch with the council, we inspect the area promptly and take necessary action, provided it does not interfere with wildlife protection regulations.”

He added that the council had not received any complaints about the hedges.

“We sympathise with Mr Ridout's frustration, but SKDC adheres to a maintenance schedule designed to ensure that all hedges are maintained while minimising disturbance to wildlife,” he said.

However, he added: “We very much appreciate Mr Ridout's dedication to improving the local environment, as it is always heartening to see residents taking the initiative.”