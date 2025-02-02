The Seychelles is the ultimate dream destination for travellers, writes Grantham travel expert Lynne Page.

The Seychelles, an archipelago of 115 islands scattered across the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, is the ultimate dream destination for travellers seeking sun-kissed beaches, lush jungles, and an unspoiled tropical vibe.

Known for its picture-perfect landscapes and unique biodiversity, the Seychelles offers a mix of luxury, adventure, and serenity. Whether you’re planning a honeymoon, a family getaway, or a solo escape, this slice of paradise caters to all.

Lynne Page, Grantham-based personal travel consultant with The Holiday Village

The Seychelles enjoys a year-round tropical climate, but the months of April, May, October, and November are particularly ideal. During these periods, the islands experience calmer seas and pleasant weather, perfect for snorkelling, diving, and other outdoor activities.

The largest and most populated island, Mahé is home to the capital, Victoria, and the iconic Beau Vallon Beach. Hike through Morne Seychellois National Park, explore vibrant Creole culture, or relax in luxury at world-class resorts.

Praslin is famous for its pristine Anse Lazio beach and the UNESCO-listed Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve, Praslin is a must for nature enthusiasts.

La Digue is Known for its laid-back charm, La Digue offers a slower pace of life. Rent a bike to explore the island and visit Anse Source d’Argent, often hailed as one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Silhouette Island is off-the-beaten-path destination is perfect for adventurous travellers. With dramatic peaks, dense forests, and coral reefs, it’s a haven for hiking and diving.

The Seychelles boasts some of the best underwater scenery in the world. Explore coral reefs teeming with marine life, including turtles, rays, and tropical fish. The waters around Aldabra Atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are particularly stunning.

Charter a boat or hop on ferries to explore the diverse beauty of different islands.

Spot giant Aldabra tortoises on Curieuse Island or observe rare birds like the Seychelles black parrot.

Savor freshly caught seafood, spicy curries, and tropical fruits at local eateries or beachside shacks.

The Seychelles is a leader in sustainable tourism. Many resorts, such as the Six Senses Zil Pasyon and North Island Lodge, are designed to minimize their environmental impact while offering unparalleled luxury.

The Seychelles isn’t just a destination—it’s an experience that stays with you long after the trip ends. Whether you're basking in the sun on powdery beaches, exploring lush rainforests, or diving into crystal-clear waters, the magic of the Seychelles will captivate your heart.