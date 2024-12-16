A new bookshop will open in a town next year.

Laura van Boven will be opening The Reading Room in the George Shopping Centre, Grantham, in February 2025.

She said the shop will be “more than a bookshop”, offering readers of all ages to come together as a community.

Laura van Boven outside The Reading Room, opening in February 2025.

She added: “It will be a space for readers of all ages to come together, whether for a quiet read, a community event, or an author visit.

“We’ll support local authors, offer storytimes for children, book clubs, workshops and other events celebrating books and the joy of reading.”

Laura has always been a lover of books, however she rediscovered her love for reading when she became a mum.

She added: “I’m more inspired than ever to share this love with others.

“Bringing The Reading Room to life in a community that means so much to me feels incredibly special.

“A place like this is so important for Grantham because it provides a welcoming cultural hub where people can slow down, discover stories and connect with others.”

Looking to the future, Laura hopes the bookshop becomes a “key part of Grantham’s high street, known for its warmth, learning and connection”.

She added: “My dream is for it to grow into a thriving spot for cultural exchange, supporting literacy and a love of reading for generations to come.”