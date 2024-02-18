I have recently been enthralled by two events. One being the ITV drama 'Mr. Bates v the Post Office' and the other the Grantham Rotary Club Swimarathon, writes Paul Stokes of Grantham Independents.

The ITV drama horrified the public and triggered outrage. Like many others I am delighted that the Post Office Horizon scandal victims will be exonerated and compensated, something accelerated due to the drama.

The Rotary Club Swimarathon reached £1 million pounds in charitable donations at Grantham Meres since its inception thanks to the incredible efforts of the community and volunteers.

Councillor Paul Stokes, cabinet member for leisure and culture

Both of the above are fantastic examples of the power of Leisure, Arts and Culture. As Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture I am so proud that the Council has such active assets as the Guildhall Arts Centre and Grantham Meres Leisure Centre. Local government is one of the biggest single investors in arts and leisure and the current Administration at SKDC is determined to maximise the potential of these facilities.

The Arts Centre has a range of shows across a wide section of genres, several multi functional rooms that can be hired and a lovely cafe, all of which can be utilised across the age ranges. Why not call in and see if there is something for you?

The Meres Leisure Centre can offer something for both the active and less active, from grass roots to structured sports and a perfect opportunity for good mental health and well being, together with a variety of rooms for hire and catering on site. Don't waste time, take a look!

If you have any queries what the venues could do for you please email me at Paul.stokes@southkesteven.gov.uk.