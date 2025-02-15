A record label wants to grow its ‘community of bands’ within a town.

Socks On Records is bringing four of its bands - which are Dogs! Teeth!, Das Kapitans, The Dan The D and Coup De Tete - to perform at The Tap in Westgate, Grantham, today (Saturday, February 15).

The not-for-profit record label, originally formed in Peterborough, wants to expand into Grantham, encouraging more local bands to get involved and promote music within the community.

Simon Bailey and Stephen Potter, co-founders of Socks On Records.

Co-founder Simon Bailey, who founded the company alongside Stephen Potter, said: “There is a massive disconnect between the big artists now and the general music loving population.

“The quality and talent available on the local and national unsigned scene is incredible.

Bands will be performing at The Tap in Westgate.

“Unsigned and local bands generally don’t write, record and play to make money, it’s a hobby.

“So much time is put into it and to then be able to connect with an audience and listeners is a great feeling.

“Bringing four great artists to Grantham will be a great opportunity for any live music fans to come out and meet likeminded people.

“We hope to meet other likeminded people who want to link up with us and create more opportunities.”

Coup De Tete

Simon and Stephen, who are members of Das Kapitans, formed the label in 2021 when their band “embarked on the mad project of writing, recording and releasing an album a month in the same year,” added Simon.

They initially wanted the record label to be a “shop window” on the online music download service called Bandcamp, so artists could be discovered under the Socks On Record brand.

However, this soon shifted to Simon and Stephen arranging gigs and weekend events for their artists.

Dogs! Teeth!

Simon said: “The main aim of Socks On is to continue to create a safe and enjoyable community for likeminded bands and music lovers.

“We grew up in the 90s where it was all about sharing your friends’ music, creating mix tapes and handing out flyers.

“Things have changed now with everything being online, and despite being more connected than ever, people seem to be more distant.

The Dan The D

“This is our way of bridging the gap between the good old days and the new.”

The label has 16 artists signed to it, spanning from Peterborough bands to bands from Sheffield, Ipswich and London.

The bands have also performed in Cambridge, Colchester, Kings Lynn and even Como in Italy. They have more gigs planned in Peterborough and Stamford later this year.

They want to encourage Grantham acts to join the label, as well as perform at more Grantham venues.

Saturday’s performance at The Tap begins at 7pm and is free entry.

To find out more about Socks On Records, go to https://www.facebook.com/socksonrecords

Simon added: “Follow us to connect, listen, share and be part of this growing community.”