A theatre group that performs along a canal returns next week.

Grantham Canal Society is welcoming back the Mikron Theatre next Friday (May 31), when they will be performing ‘Common Ground’ at The Plough Inn, in Main Street, Hickling.

This year’s performance puts a hilarious spin on rambling and rights of way.

The Common Ground cast. Left to right: Eddie Ahrens, Mark Emmons, Lauren Robinson and Georgina Liley

From ze Norman Conquest to loitering in lockdown, via The Mass Trespass at Kinder Scout. The Pendale and District Ramblers are looking forward to celebrating ‘in stile’ on their 50th anniversary walk, but the path has been blocked by the landowner.

How will they find their way through? Their quest for freedom and fresh air won’t be easy, as they navigate bulls, beavers, and wandering sheep.

The Tyseley, where Mikron Theatre perform. Photo: Bob Lockwood.

Unfortunately, the Grantham Canal is not navigable up to Hickling, so there will be other transport to the venue.

The show begins at 7pm and people can pay ‘what they feel’ at the end of the performance.

Mikron Theatre will be performing Common Ground.

As the performance is outside, people are recommended to bring a chair and blanket. Refreshments and food will be available from The Plough Inn.

For more information on Mikron Theatre, go to mikron.org.uk.

The Grantham Canal Society sets out to restore the Grantham Canal.