A theatre company usually aimed towards young people is opening its doors to adults.

After almost four years of working with young people, Hayes Theatre, based in Grantham, is offering new workshops to adults from Thursday, October 3.

Owner Claire Hayes said: “We all lose that energy for life as we get older. Many lack confidence and forget that comfort zones can be stretched.

Hayes Theatre in Grantham is going to start offering adult workshops.

“I’m going to ensure that our space remains one that all can attend, leave their daily stresses behind and lose themselves in theatre, build relationships and most importantly, have fun!”

Claire started Hayes Theatre in 2020 through Zoom. It has since welcomed many children to its workshops, as well as performing several productions.

Claire added: “I’m still pinching myself. I had a crazy idea to offer children theatre workshops via Zoom during lockdown and it has grown to what it is now.”

Hayes Theatre runs weekly workshops at Great Gonerby Social Club.