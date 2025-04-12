Ernest Wilson and Son was a drapery business established in Bradford in the 1930s, and later incorporated on April 28, 1944. It started trading as a market stall and later established a nationwide chain of shops, becoming the largest independent firm of drapers in the country, with over 160 branches.

In 1957 they advertised in the Grantham Journal that they were having a household event. ‘Pillowcases, two row cord, housewife style – 2/6 each, Twill Tea Towels, wonderful value – 1/11½ each, Hand Towels, large size – 2/11½ each, Hand Towels, multi-coloured pattern - 3/11½ each, Pillowcases, full-size, housewife style. Perfect – 2/- each, Tablecloths in spun rayon, fancy check design - 4/11½ each.

Two years later, they advertised Wiltex corsets and bras. Bras ranged in cost from 4/11 to 8/11, whilst corsets and girdles ranged from 6/11 to 28/6.

The former Ernest Wilson and Son store.

Where the Ernest Wilson and Son store used to be

The shop was situated in Grantham at 27a Marketplace from the late 1950s until the 1970s.