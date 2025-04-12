Grantham Civic Society writes about former Ernest Wilson and Son drapery business that was based in Marketplace
Ernest Wilson and Son was a drapery business established in Bradford in the 1930s, and later incorporated on April 28, 1944. It started trading as a market stall and later established a nationwide chain of shops, becoming the largest independent firm of drapers in the country, with over 160 branches.
In 1957 they advertised in the Grantham Journal that they were having a household event. ‘Pillowcases, two row cord, housewife style – 2/6 each, Twill Tea Towels, wonderful value – 1/11½ each, Hand Towels, large size – 2/11½ each, Hand Towels, multi-coloured pattern - 3/11½ each, Pillowcases, full-size, housewife style. Perfect – 2/- each, Tablecloths in spun rayon, fancy check design - 4/11½ each.
Two years later, they advertised Wiltex corsets and bras. Bras ranged in cost from 4/11 to 8/11, whilst corsets and girdles ranged from 6/11 to 28/6.
The shop was situated in Grantham at 27a Marketplace from the late 1950s until the 1970s.