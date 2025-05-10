The older photograph of Gonerby House shows it before it was converted into individual houses.

The earliest part of the Grantham house dates back to the Jacobean period, with Victorian wings added later.

In the 1939 register, the Brace family is listed as living in the house, with Colonel Henry Brace awaiting recall to the army.

He had grown up on the large estate of Swinfen Hall near Lichfield and was educated at Eton and Sandhurst.

Colonel Brace lived at Gonerby House with his second wife, Susan Agnes Rhodes, née Tilney, and three servants.

With his first wife, Beatrice Ida, née Feilden, whom he married in 1916, he had one son, Eustace Frank Feilden Brace, born in 1920.

Beatrice had remarried Captain James Haggas in London in 1936, when Eustace was an usher, and Henry remarried Susan in 1937.

Eustace, a lieutenant in the King’s Royal Hussars, had also been educated at Eton and Sandhurst, like his father.

He was killed in action in Belgium in 1940 and is buried in the Adegem Canadian Cemetery in Maldegem, East Flanders.

There is a memorial tablet to him in St Werburgh’s Church in Hanbury, Staffordshire. His father, Colonel Henry Brace, died in 1949.