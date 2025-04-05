The southerly end of Elmer Street South starts on St Peter’s Hill and continues north until it becomes Elmer Street North at the junction of Finkin Street, which in turn terminates at its northerly end at its junction of Vine Street and Swinegate.

In a 1346 rental of land held from Peterborough Abbey, the street was called Hildermerslane, after Hugh Hildermerse who held land there.

By the time of the dissolution of the chantry estates in 1548, the street was called Elmer Lane.

Elmer Street North.

Elmer Street today

In 1879 Porter & Son of 3 Elmer Street and 43 Swinegate advertised in the Grantham Journal – ‘Having been Established in Business for 50 years, take this opportunity of thanking the Nobility, Gentry, Clergy, and Inhabitants generally of Grantham and District for the support extended to them during that lengthy period; and they beg to say that in the future, as in the past, no effort will be spared to suit the wishes of all classes of their patrons’.