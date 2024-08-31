There are many different treasures within our district, writes Councillor Ashley Baxter, leader of South Kesteven District Council.

Since joining the South Kesteven cabinet a little over a year ago, my eyes have been opened to the treasures that can be found across the district.

This is partly because we have deliberately chosen to have regular meetings away from the council offices in St Peter’s Hill so that we can better understand the needs, concerns and aspirations of residents in the other neighbourhoods, towns and villages beyond Grantham town centre.

Councillor Ashley Baxter.

One of our recent meetings was in the Willoughby Gallery at Corby Glen which holds regular art exhibitions open to the public.

Another reason I have learned more about the hidden treasures of our district is because part of my role is to promote tourism. I have always known there is plenty going in the Deepings but more recently I have better understood the cumulative significance of other gems.

While visiting the walled gardens at Easton, my wife and I felt as if we were wandering through our very own period drama.

Other attractions include the National Trust properties at Belton House and Woolsthorpe Manor, while the ongoing regeneration of Grimsthorpe Castle has been complemented by its recent starring role in Bridgerton. And the stately homes of Burghley House and Belvoir Castle are just a stone’s throw from the edge of the district.

Many people who drive through Bourne each day will not yet have discovered the delicately managed Abbey Lawns and Wellhead Park, nor even the ancient Bourne Wood which offers an almost mystical place to walk and run.

We are working with Destination Lincolnshire and other partners to promote South Kesteven as a tourist destination.

It is my ambition that every church, every pub, every footpath and every tearoom should be part of the plan to seduce our visitors into spending more time in our beautiful district.

It’s nearly the end of August but we still have a few weeks of summer left to enjoy. Of course, I mean the English summer so the usual terms and conditions apply, but why not grab your sun cream, your brolly and your woolly hat and explore the 364 square miles of wonderful South Kesteven?

I recommend the Deepings duck race along the River Welland on the first Sunday of September as an ideal place to start!