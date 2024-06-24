Two young musicians are working together to hold an event to showcase other young talent in the area.

Grantham teenagers Lewis Pittam, 19, and Hermione Johnson, 16, are hoping to hold an event towards the end of the year for other Grantham musicians, similar to their age.

Lewis, who has been performing for several years, said the idea is to “create a younger music scene” in the town.

Lewis Pittam performing. Photo: JH1 Photography

Hermione Johnson. Photo: Josh Hardy

He added: “There is not a platform in Grantham for younger people in music and so many singers people do not know about.

“We have young lads people don’t even know, but they have like 200,000 to 300,000 followers on Instagram.

“We want to hold something non-competitive, similar to Britain’s Got Talent but Grantham’s Got Talent.

“I have been on my own for about two years and played about 40 gigs, I want other people to get this chance.

“I want to do something for my generation. The town needs to be supporting its young talent.

“I was given a head start. I want to give that to others.”

Hermione, whose inspiration is Grantham-born Holly Humberstone, wants to give younger people the platform to showcase their passion and talent.

She said: “As a young person, we are always made to be looked down on. People say we are just making trouble.

“However, there are some of us trying to make a career out of our passion and we want to give people this opportunity.

“I got bullied in school and it broke my confidence. But then I found my music.

“With music, you start to gain confidence and become the person you are supposed to be.”

The pair are working with Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind, Grantham St Wulfram’s) to get the event organised.

They also hope it will become an annual event.

Lewis added: “We are hoping for it to be long-term and for it to become a showcase event.”

Lewis and Hermione are “trying to scout talent” for the event.

Anyone interested in getting involved in the event can contact Lewis or Hermione via their Facebook pages.

